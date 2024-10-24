Two arrested in Sri Lanka for allegedly planning terror attack on Israelis

Colombo, Oct 24 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested in Sri Lanka on suspicion of planning a terror attack on Israeli nationals in the country after India provided intelligence on the possible threat, police said on Thursday.

Security was beefed up in the eastern coast surfing resort of Arugam Bay following information about a possible attack in the area.

Two persons have been arrested by the Terrorism Investigation Division of the police.

Both arrests have come as a result of Indian intelligence information sharing over the security alert in Arugam Bay, police said.

One of the suspects had arrived in the country from Iraq, it said.

The police said it had received information on October 7 on a possible attack and the security was strengthened in the areas two weeks ago, the police said.

The Indian alert had said the attack could take place between 19 and 23 October.

On Wednesday, the US embassy and the British High Commission in Colombo issued statements warning their citizens that they had received credible information targeting Arugam Bay and tourists are strongly urged to avoid the area until further notice.

Meanwhile, the police said the security net to prevent an attack was extended to the southern coast and the southeastern resort areas.