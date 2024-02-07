Two blasts in Balochistan on eve of Pakistan elections; 28 killed

New Delhi: 28 people were killed and over 40 others injured Wednesday in two separate explosions targeting election candidates in Balochistan, just a day before general elections in Pakistan, media reported.

The first blast took place outside the political office of independent candidate Asfand Yar Khan Kakar in the Khanozai area of Pishin, Balochistan. This explosion claimed the lives of at least 15 individuals, while more than 30 others were left grappling with severe injuries. Kakar, who is vying for seats in both the National Assembly and Balochistan Assembly, narrowly escaped the incident, having not been present at the time.

Meanwhile, chaos and anguish enveloped the Killa Saifullah district as a second explosion ripped through the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) office. Thirteen persons were killed and 17 others sustained injuries in the blast.

Balochistan Information Minister, Jan Achakzai, said to the media that the explosive devices were concealed within a motorcycle. Hospitals in Quetta have been placed under a state of emergency, with additional medical personnel mobilized to provide urgent care to the wounded.