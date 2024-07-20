Two children killed as unattended explosive device explods in Pakistan's Khber Pakhtunkhwa province

Peshawar, Jul 19 (PTI) At least two children were killed when an unattended explosive device exploded in a field in northwest Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred in a remote area of the mountainous Buner district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when the children, both aged 14, found a toy-shaped material in the field and started playing with it, unaware of its hazards.

The tit-shaped bomb exploded, killing both the children on the spot.

The police team reached the spot and shifted the bodies to Daggar Hospital.

The police began an investigation into the matter.