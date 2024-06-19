Two children killed in Pakistan's Punjab province after laptop battery explosion triggers fire

Lahore, Jun 19 (PTI) At least two children were killed and seven others suffered burn injuries on Wednesday when a house in Pakistan's Punjab province caught fire after a laptop battery exploded, officials said.

The incident took place in the Shareef Pura neighbourhood of Faisalabad. The house caught fire when the laptop battery exploded while it was charging, Geo News reported.

Nine members of the family, including five children and two women, residing in the house were shifted to the hospital following the incident, rescue officials said.

Two siblings, a brother and sister, later succumbed to the burns at the hospital, the report said.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed regret over the death of children, extending condolence and sympathy to the bereaved family.

Maryam, according to the provincial government's statement, has ordered the provision of the best treatment and medical facilities for those injured in the fire.

The Faisalabad deputy commissioner has also formed a committee to investigate the incident. PTI AMS AKJ AMS