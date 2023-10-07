Two earthquakes hit Bajhang in far-West Nepal

Kathmandu, Oct 7 (PTI) There were two back-to-back earthquakes in the Bajhang district of far-west Nepal on Saturday afternoon, according to the National Seismological Centre.

However, there are no reports of any damage caused by the earthquake yet.

The same area was jolted by four earthquakes on Tuesday.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 was recorded at 11.45 am with the epicentre located at Bajhang, northwest of the capital Kathmandu. The second one, measuring 4.3 magnitude, occurred at 12.32, the Centre said.

Earlier in the week on October 3, at least four earthquakes including an earthquake with 6.3 had hit the same region killing at least one person and injuring scores.

In April 2015, a devastating earthquake of 7.8 magnitude rocked Nepal, killing nearly 9,000 people and wounding nearly 22,000 others. It also damaged over 800,000 houses and school buildings.