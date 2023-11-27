Two India-funded school buildings inaugurated in Nepal's Lumbini province

Kathmandu, Nov 27 (PTI) India is committed to continue bolstering the development partnership with Nepal according to the priorities of the Nepalese government, a senior Indian diplomat here has said as two school buildings constructed with India’s financial assistance were inaugurated in Nepal's Lumbini province on Monday.

The school and laboratory buildings of the Gautam Buddha Secondary School (GBSS) in the Kapilavastu district, built with the aid of Nepalese Rs (NPR) 33.23 million were inaugurated by Deputy-chief-of-mission, Prasanna Shrivastava, District Coordination Committee Kapilvastu, Baburam Acharya Chief, and the Mayor of the Buddhabhumi Municipality, Keshav Shrestha.

The Indian government grant was utilised for the construction of a double-storied school building and a three-storied lab building and the procurement of furniture and lab equipment, an official press release said.

"This is one of the 550+High Impact Community Development Projects #HICDPs undertaken by the Govt. of India in educational as well as many other sectors in Nepal under #India-#Nepal Development Partnership," an X post by the Indian Embassy in Nepal said.

At the occasion, Shrivastava underscored the project's importance in the robust development partnership between India and Nepal.

He expressed India’s commitment to continue bolstering the development partnership as per the priorities of the Nepalese government.

The GBSS was established in 1978 as a community-based educational institution.

Meanwhile, the Shree Pokharvindi Secondary School building in the Rupandehi district was formally inaugurated by Nepal's Vice President Ram Sahaya Yadav. Shrivastava was also present at the inauguration.

The building was constructed with the financial assistance of NRs 12.50 million, the post said.

Speaking on the occasion, Yadav appreciated the assistance provided by the Indian government for the development of infrastructure in Nepal in education as well as various other sectors, The Himalayan Times newspaper reported.

"As close neighbours, India and Nepal share wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation. The implementation of (the) HICDPs projects reflects the continued support of the Government of India in bolstering the efforts of the Government of Nepal in (the) upliftment of its people, augmenting infrastructure in the field of priority sector, especially in the education sector in Nepal," the Indian Embassy said in a statement.