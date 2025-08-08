Two Indian nationals arrested by US authorities for illegally entering the country

New York, Aug 8 (PTI) Two Indian nationals were arrested by US authorities for illegally entering the country last week, border officials said.

Houlton Sector Border Patrol agents arrested the two Indian nationals who had illegally crossed the international boundary on foot near the northeastern state of Maine on August 1, a statement by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said.

“These apprehensions are unique in that Border Patrol agents in Maine have only encountered 15 Indian nationals in the previous three fiscal years,” the CBP said.

The two persons will be prosecuted and will also be placed into removal proceedings.

“While the US Border Patrol is experiencing record breaking low numbers of illegal crossings, some individuals still attempt to violate our laws. If you cross our borders illegally you will be apprehended, prosecuted and deported back to your country of origin,” Houlton Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Craig Shepley said.

Customs and Border Protection said it is now offering a voluntary, incentivised process for individuals illegally present in the United States to return to their home country or another country that will accept them.

Under this, participants can use the CBP Home app to record their intention to voluntarily depart the US, with “eligible" individuals also qualifying for travel assistance, document support and de-prioritisation for detention and removal while preparing to leave.

Any individual who uses the app and confirms their departure through it will also receive a USD 1,000 stipend, CBP said.