Two Indian nationals arrested in narcotic drug case

Kathmandu, Sep 10 (PTI) At least two Indian nationals were arrested with narcotic drugs in western Nepal on Tuesday, police said.

Danis Akhtar Khan, 24, and Markandeya Mishra, 22, both residents of Balrapur in Uttar Pradesh were arrested with narcotic drugs from Swargadwari Guest House at Lamahi Municipality in Dang district, according to a Nepal Police news bulletin.

The police have seized 520 milligrams of brown sugar look like substance from their possession, said the police.

The police have initiated further investigation into the matter after their detention.