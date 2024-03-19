Two Indian nationals arrested in Nepal

Kathmandu, Mar 19 (PTI) Two Indian nationals along with weapons have been arrested by authorities here while they allegedly made a robbery attempt in Southern Nepal.

Advertisment

The wanted criminals were arrested from the Sarlahi district in Southern Nepal.

The suspects, identified as Jitendra Raut and his accomplice Shani Singh, both from Motihari in Bihar, were intercepted by the police while they allegedly made a robbery attempt on Monday, according to District Police Office Sarlahi.

The police had to open fire to arrest them as they attempted to flee after seeing the police.

Advertisment

During the arrest, Raut sustained an injury to his knee when police opened fire. He is currently undergoing treatment at the provincial hospital in Malangwa, they said.

According to the police, the arrested individuals are wanted in connection with around a dozen cases of kidnapping and looting in India.

The police have initiated further investigation into the matter. PTI SBP AMS AKJ AMS