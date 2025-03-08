Two Indian nationals arrested with drugs from Kathmandu airport

Kathmandu, Mar 8 (PTI) Two Indian nationals have been arrested from an airport in Kathmandu with drugs, police said.

The police on Friday evening arrested Ajith Kunnumpurathu Varkey, 30, and Ann Dencil, 24, with more than 7 kilogrammes of hemp, Nepal Police news bulletin said on Saturday.

The police said they were arrested during a security check after landing at Kathmandu airport on a Nepal Airlines flight from Bangkok.

The police said the two were handed over to the Narcotic Drugs Control bureau of Nepal Police for further investigation.

A legal action has been initiated against them, the police said. PTI SBP PY PY PY