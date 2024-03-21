Two Indian-origin members among three new additions to National University of Singapore board of trustees

Singapore, Mar 21 (PTI) Two prominent Indian-origin professionals -- Justice Judith Prakash and Ravi Menon -- were among three new members to be appointed to the Board of Trustees of the National University of Singapore, according to a statement from the institution.

NUS said that Justice Judith Prakash, Tan Chong Meng and Ravi Menon have been made part of its board of trustees of the prestigious varsity.

The three new members of the board, who are all NUS alumni, will begin their terms on April 1, the university said.

Menon was the longest-serving managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, holding the position from 2011 until his retirement on January 1 this year.

He was also the deputy chairman of the Central Provident Fund Board and sat on the boards of the Housing and Development Board and DBS.

He is currently the chairman of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) Asia-Pacific Network advisory board and a member of the GFANZ Principals Group. He is also a trustee of Singapore Indian Development Association (SINDA).

Justice Prakash, who is a senior judge, has served on the Supreme Court bench for more than 30 years.

She was the first woman to be appointed a permanent judge of the Court of Appeal and was previously the lead judge for arbitration matters.

She currently sits on the boards of trustees of the SINDA and the Eurasian Association.

Tan was the group CEO of port operator PSA International until his retirement this month.

He is currently the chairman of Jurong Town Corporation (JTC) and the deputy chairman of the board of the National University Health System.

He was also the governor chair of the World Economic Forum's Supply Chain & Transport Industry Community and co-chairman of Singapore's Emerging Stronger Taskforce, a committee set up by the government to guide the country's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chairman of the NUS board of trustees, Hsieh Fu Hua, extended a warm welcome to Justice Prakash, Tan and Menon.

"Their breadth and depth of experience will enrich board discussions and bring useful perspectives to guide the growth of the university amid a fast-changing and challenging environment," he said in a statement.

The NUS board of trustees, which currently has 20 members, works closely with the university's management and stakeholders to shape its vision, chart its major directions and guide its initiatives, NUS said. Its members are appointed by the Minister for Education, according to a Channel News Asia report. PTI GS RUP RUP