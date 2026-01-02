Two Indian-origin Singaporeans to be nominated MPs in Singapore parliament

Singapore, Jan 2 (PTI) Two Indian-origin personalities in Singapore, notable for their contributions in work, community and society, are set to be nominated as Members of Parliament next week, a media report said Friday.

The duo is part of the nine names announced to be Nominated Members of Parliament (NMPs) by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on January 8, and take their oaths at the next sitting of Parliament this month, Channel News Asia said.

Dr Haresh Singaraju, family physician at National University Polyclinics, and Sanjeev Kumar Tiwari, general secretary of the Amalgamated Union of Public Employees, have been named as the proposed NMPs.

The names were released by the Office of the Clerk of Parliament on Friday, the channel said.

Among the nine, CEO of apparel company Sing Lun Holdings Mark Lee Kean Phi is to return for a second term.

“They (new NMPs) have made notable contributions in work, community and society, and excelled in their respective fields.

“I am confident that their diverse expertise and experience will enrich the discussions in Parliament as we chart Singapore’s path forward in an uncertain and disrupted world,” said Leader of the House Indranee Rajah, an Indian-origin political veteran of the ruling People's Action Party, in welcoming the new cohort to the 15th Parliament.

Earlier, a Special Select Committee had invited the general public and functional groups to submit names for its consideration.

The NMP scheme aims to ensure a wide representation of views in Parliament, and nominees should have performed distinguished public service, brought honour to Singapore or distinguished themselves in their respective fields. There can be up to nine NMPs each term, which lasts two-and-a-half-years.

Among other requirements, he or she should also be able to take an active part in Parliament proceedings, according to media reports.

The others six in the list of nominated persons are Azhar Othman, Executive Chairman of Enercon Asia; Associate Professor Goh Toh Chuan Kenneth, President of Singapore Aquatics; Associate Professor Terence Ho Wai Luen, academic/university administrator at the National University of Singapore; Kuah Boon Theng SC, managing director of Legal Clinic LLC; Dr Neo Kok Beng, Founder and CEO of NEO Aeronautics Pte Ltd, and Professor Kenneth Poon Kin Loong, professor at the National Institute of Education, Nanyang Technological University.

The last parliament had three Indian-origin NPMs. PTI GS NPK NPK