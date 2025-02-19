Two Indian-origin South Africans appointed to National Student Financial Aid Scheme Board

Johannesburg, Feb 19 (PTI) Two Indian-origin South Africans have been appointed to the new board of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) which aims to assist students from impoverished backgrounds to undertake tertiary studies through government subsidies.

Prashika Mahesh, a Chartered Accountant, and Advocate Lavandran Gopaul will join 10 other members on the NSFAS Board, the organisation said in a statement here, adding, these appointments mark a significant step in strengthening it as an institution that upholds integrity, accountability, and efficiency in delivering financial aid to deserving students.

South Africa’s Minister of Higher Education and Training Dr Nobuhle Nkabane seeks to reestablish the credibility of the organisation, which has been beleaguered in recent years by allegations of mismanagement, the NSFAS statement said.

“Recognising the pivotal role that NSFAS plays in enabling access to higher education, (the minister) has prioritised the swift appointment of a board that meets stringent professional and academic criteria,” it added.

Gopaul, a finance and law expert, has extensive experience in fund management, stockbroking, and business consulting and has also served as a finance and economics commentator on various media platforms, bringing strategic financial expertise to the board.

Mahesh specialises in Enterprise Risk, Business Continuity Management, and Compliance. She has extensive experience in internal audit, fraud risk management, forensics, and compliance. PTI FH NPK NPK