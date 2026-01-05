Two Indians among 6 killed in jeep mishap in Nepal

Kathmandu, Jan 5 (PTI) Six people including two Indian nationals were killed after a jeep they were travelling in fell 100 metres off a hilly road in Nepal's Bagmati province, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred on Saturday in the Makawanpur district when the vehicle was heading towards Hetauda from Kathmandu.

Nine people were in the car at the time of the accident, of which six were killed and three injured.

Four of those killed have so far been identified, and two of them are Indian nationals, police said.

The Indian nationals, hailing from Bihar, were identified as Rajnish Kumar, 42, and Aravind Kumar, 50.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, according to the police. PTI SBP GRS GRS GRS