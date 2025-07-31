Two Indians arrested for drug smuggling in Nepal

Kathmandu, Jul 31 (PTI) Two Indian nationals, including a woman, have been arrested here in connection with smuggling of narcotic drugs, police said on Thursday.

Rubina Abdullah Shaikh, 35, who arrived in Kathmandu from Ethiopia via Qatar on Tuesday was arrested from her hotel room on Wednesday, Nepal Police Narcotic Control Bureau said in a statement.

She was arrested at Singmangal near the Tribhuvan International Airport when the police raided her room on the basis of a tipoff. One kg and 574 grams of cocaine was recovered from her bag.

Police arrested another Indian national, Arun Pratap, from the same hotel where he had allegedly come to receive the narcotic drugs from her.

Police have initiated further investigation into the matter after taking them into custody.