Two Indians held with narcotics at Nepal airport

Kathmandu, Dec 21 (PTI) Two Indian nationals were arrested at Nepal's Tribhuvan International Airport on Sunday in connection with drug trafficking, police said.

Indian national Ranjit Singh (33) was arrested at the arrival area of the airport with 4.284 kg of marijuana, they said.

Singh had arrived from Bangkok on a Thai Airways flight carrying the narcotic when a joint team of police from the airport security and customs offices intercepted and arrested him during security checks, police said.

Another Indian national, Punit Sharma (33), was also arrested from the airport parking area when he arrived there to collect the contraband, police said.

Both the accused have been handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Bureau of the Nepal Police for further action. PTI SBP SCY SCY