Two Indians held with narcotics in Nepal

Kathmandu, Dec 25 (PTI) Nepal police have arrested three foreign nationals, including two Indians, in two separate incidents with 4.3 kilogrammes of cocaine, officials said.

A police team from Narcotics Control Bureau, Koteswor nabbed the foreign nationals, who arrived in Nepal via air route, from Kathmandu Metropolitan City-9, Sinamangal area.

Police have arrested two Indians and one Thai national in two separate cases of narcotic drugs smuggling.

During the raids, the police have recovered in total four kg and 300 gram of cocaine from them, according to the Narcotic Drug Control Bureau of Nepal Police.

Indian nationals Xavier Mathew Thaliachery, 55 and Mursalen Hussain , 21, have been arrested from Sinamangal area bear Kathmandu along with 3kg 750 gram cocaine. Hussain, who arrived in Kathmandu from Laos via Singapore was arrested on Tuesday from the roadside at Singmangal along with the narcotic drug.

In a separate incident, Thai national Miss Rusanee Kama, 40, has been arrested along with 550 gram cocaine in her possession.

She had arrived in Kathmandu from Laos via Bangkok.

The police arrested her during a special operation at her hotel at Singmangal on the basis of a tip off. The police have recovered 12 plastic coated capsules containing cocaine from her room.

Also 29 other capsules hidden in her stomach were recovered after admitting her to a nearby hospital. It is revealed that she had swollen the capsules and hidden inside her stomach. The police recovered in total 41 capsules consisting of cocaine from her possession.

The police have initiated legal action against them in connection with the drugs under the Narcotic Drugs Control Act 2033 B.S. taking them into judicial custody with the permission from Kathmandu District Court. PTI SBP AMS