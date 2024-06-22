Two Indians killed in road accident in southern Nepal

Kathmandu, Jun 22 (PTI) Two Indians died in a road mishap in southern Nepal, police said here on Saturday.

Tamanna Seikh, 35, and Irfan Alam, 21, both residents of East Champaran district of Bihar, were killed as the Scorpio jeep in which they were travelling fell down a hilly road in Chandranigahpur section along East West Highway.

Four others were injured when the vehicle with Indian number plate met with the accident in Rautahat district of Southern Nepal on Friday evening.

Jeep driver Sohel Amir, 22, was among those injured in the incident, and they are all undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Birgunj, police added.