Two JUI (F) leaders killed in Pakistan's Balochistan

Karachi: Two leaders of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) party were killed in Balochistan province of Pakistan on Saturday, officials said.

Wa­­dera Ghulam Sarwar and Molvi Amanullah, the local leaders of the Islamic fundamentalist political party, were on their way home in Zehri area of Khuzdar district when unknown assailants riding motorcycles opened fire on them, Dawn News reported.

Both of them died on the spot after being shot multiple times, a police official said.

The security guard of one of the leaders also received bullet injuries, the official said.

The official said the injured person was moved to a local hospital.

The killers managed to escape from the spot, the official said.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack, which the officials described as a target killing.

An investigation has been launched into the incident, the official said.

The bodies were handed over to the families after completing medico-legal formalities, the official said.

JUI (F) central spokesman Aslam Ghori condemned the attack and demanded the immediate arrest of the perpetrators.