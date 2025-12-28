Two key Madhesi parties in Nepal unite ahead of upcoming elections

Kathmandu, Dec 28 (PTI) Two key Madhesi parties on Sunday announced their decision to merge ahead of Nepal’s general elections scheduled for March 5.

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) led by Mahantha Thakur and Lokatantrik Samajwadi Party (LSP) led by Upendra Yadav issued a joint statement on Sunday announcing the merger. The leaders of both parties said that the decision to merge the organisations was taken after analysing the current political situation in the country and by realising the need for consolidating the federal democratic republic system.

"The decision for unification of the two parties was taken with a view to building a just society by consolidating the issues relating to forward-looking change, such as federalism, identity, inclusiveness based on a proportionate system and social justice," says the joint statement signed by the two chairpersons. Necessary discussions and procedural matters will be taken later.