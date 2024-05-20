Two killed, 10 injured as woman goes on stabbing spree at school in China

Beijing, May 20 (PTI) At least two people were killed and 10 others injured when a knife-wielding woman went on a stabbing spree at a primary school in east China's Jiangxi province on Monday, in the second such incident in the country this month.

Advertisment

The incident happened in Guixi city and the suspect, a 45-year-old female surnamed Pan, has been brought under control by the police, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Two people were killed in the incident, while 10 others were injured. The injured have received treatment, among which six were slightly wounded while trying to dodge the attack, local public security authorities said.

Further investigation into the incident is underway, the report said.

Advertisment

This is the second knife attack in China this month, which has become a common occurrence. Officials blame these attacks on disgruntled or mentally deranged people.

Earlier this month, two people were killed and 21 others injured in an incident of mass stabbing at a hospital on May 7 in Yunnan province.

China, where private gun ownership is illegal for most civilians, has faced a spate of mass knife attacks in public places in recent years.

In August last year, two people were killed and seven others injured after a man with a history of mental illness attacked people with a knife in a residential district in Yunnan. In July of the same year, six people, including three children, were killed in a stabbing incident at a kindergarten in the south-eastern province of Guangdong.

Zhenxiong County, situated in Yunnan's northeast, borders Guizhou and Sichuan provinces and, until 2020, was classified as poverty-stricken. PTI KJV SCY SCY SCY