Two killed, 10 injured in suicide blast in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar, Nov 27 (PTI) At least two civilians were killed and 10 injured in a suicide bombing by a splinter group of the banned Pakistani Taliban terror group targeted a convoy of security forces in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

An explosives-laden two-wheeler hit the security forces convoy on its way to Bannu from the North Waziristan district near the Azad Mandi in Bannu Cantonment on Sunday, the military's media wing said on Monday.

The bombing killed two civilians and injured three security personnel and seven civilians, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Those injured were shifted to the Combined Military Hospital, Bannu and the condition of the three security personnel is stated to be critical.

The Hafiz Gul Bahadur group of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terror group claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing, according to the statement.

The suicide bomber was identified as an Afghan national, it added.

This comes after Pakistan's security forces killed eight terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in the province on Sunday, according to the military's media wing. PTI AYZ GRS AKJ GRS GRS