Two killed, 18 injured as passenger boat collides with speedboat in Pakistan

Karachi, Dec 1 (PTI) A woman and a teenage girl were killed, and 18 others, including children, were injured after a private speedboat collided with a passenger boat at sea near Manora, officials said.

The incident took place in Karachi's Manora on Sunday.

DIG Syed Asad Raza said that the boat was heading towards Jetty No. 1 from Manora Beach when it collided with the speedboat at about 6:30 pm.

The impact destroyed the boat, injuring all 22 people from four families.

They were rescued by the Pakistan Navy and Karachi Port Trust administration and shifted to a private hospital in Clifton and the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi for treatment.

"Fortunately, the Navy rescue personnel were nearby and rescued them, but two of them, a woman and a girl, died in the hospital, while two girls are still in critical condition in the hospital," he said.

Asked about the speedboat, Raza said it was also damaged, but the crew stopped to help in the rescue operation.

"We are still investigating the incident. But it appears the wooden passenger boat lost control for a while." PTI CORR AMS