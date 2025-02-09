Two killed, 41 injured in school bus accident in Nepal

Kathmandu, Feb 9 (PTI) Two people, including an eight-year-old boy were killed and 41 others injured when a school bus plunged 150 metres from a hilly road near Kathmandu on Sunday, according to the police.

The accident took place at the Pharping area of Dakshinkali municipality, 20 km south of Kathmandu.

The vehicle's 35-year-old driver and the eight-year-old boy were killed when the bus fell 150 metres down the road, police said, while others sustained injuries.

The bus was carrying 41 students, aged between three and 12, along with a teacher and the bus driver at the time of the accident.

Eight students who sustained minor injuries went home after receiving first aid treatment. However, the remaining 32 students and the teacher are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Kathmandu.

The exact reason for the accident is yet to be known. However, the police said the bus driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to fall from the hilly road.