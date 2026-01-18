Two killed, 66 injured in massive blast at steel plant in China

Beijing, Jan 18 (PTI) Two people were killed and 66 others injured in a massive explosion at a steel plant in China’s Baotou City on Sunday.

Five people were listed missing in the incident.

The intensity of the explosion was so huge that it has caused “noticeable tremors” in its surrounding areas in Baotou city in China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation, the report said.

Video clips posted on social media showed flames leaping into the air engulfing the entire factory.

Sixty-six injured persons were admitted to hospitals. The condition of three of them was stated to be serious.

Rescue forces from both the autonomous region and the city were dispatched to the scene.