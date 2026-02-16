Two killed in blast in Pak's NW

Peshawar, Feb 16 (PTI) At least two persons were killed, including a child, and sixteen were injured in a bomb blast close to a police station in northwest Pakistan on Monday, local police said.

The explosive material planted in a parked auto rickshaw exploded with a bang outside Merian Police Station in Bannu district bordering north Waziristan.

The injured were immediately shifted to Bannu District Headquarters Hospital for medical treatment.

The explosion triggered panic and fear in the surrounding areas.

Additional, police contingents were dispatched to the site, and security in the area was tightened. Investigations into the nature and cause of the blast are underway. PTI AYZ AMS