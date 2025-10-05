Two killed in clash between TTP terrorists, peace committee in Pakistan’s KPK

Peshawar, Oct 5 (PTI) Two people were killed in a clash between Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists and members of the peace committee in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local police said on Sunday. A member of the peace committee and a pedestrian were killed during the clash. A few injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, police confirmed.

The clash occurred in the jurisdiction of Gul Imam Police Station in Tank district bordering Afghanistan on Saturday, police said.

Security officials have cordoned off the area and have intensified the search for militants who escaped. In a separate incident, a security personnel was injured when militants ambushed a convoy of the security forces in Azad Mandi, Bakakhel area of Bannu district on Saturday.

The convoy was en route to Bannu from Mir Ali tehsil when it was targeted near Baran bridge.

In the same area, on the same day, the police thwarted an attack on their vehicle by the armed militants. The attackers fled the scene after prompt retaliation fire by the police personnel.