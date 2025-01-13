Two killed in coal mine collapse in Pakistan's Balochistan province

Islamabad, Jan 13 (PTI) Two miners have been killed when a coal mine collapsed in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, the second mining disaster in the area within a week.

The tragedy hit on Sunday in the Khost area of Harnai district, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The incident happened two days after 11 miners were killed in a coal mine collapsed in the Sanjdi area near Quetta. Currently, authorities are trying to retrieve the remaining body from the Sanjdi mine.

In the latest incident, cracks developed in a coal mine located in the Khost coal field of Harnai district and a portion of the mine caved in when eight workers were still inside. Six of the miners were rescued immediately after the collapse of the mine.

However, two miners could not be rescued. Their bodies were retrieved later.

The mines and minerals department has closed the mine in Khost and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Labour Federation leaders criticised the government for its failure to enforce safety regulations, as no officials visited the site.

They said the recurring tragedies underscored the urgent need for reforms to protect the lives of vulnerable coal miners.

Coal mine collapses and death of workers happens frequently in the coal-rich western Balochistan known for hazardous working conditions and poor safety standards.

In March last year, at least 12 miners were killed in a gas explosion at a coalpit in Harnai.

In May 2018, 23 people were killed and 11 wounded after two neighbouring coal mines collapsed in Sanjdi while 43 workers also died in 2011 when gas explosions triggered a collapse in another Balochistan colliery. PTI SH NSA NSA