Two killed in landmine explosion in Pak’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar, Nov 27 (PTI) Two people were killed and another critically injured after an abandoned landmine exploded in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, an official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Jannat Shah area of Charmang tehsil in Bajaur district, bordering Afghanistan on Wednesday evening, Rescue 1122 Spokesman Amjad said.

The victims were passing through the area when an unattended device detonated with a powerful blast. The deceased were identified as Shamshad, 18, and Usman, 22.

Security officials and rescue teams immediately reached the scene, cordoned off the area and shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital.

A search operation was launched to trace the perpetrators involved in planting the explosive device.

Local authorities have condemned the incident, terming it a cowardly act aimed at disturbing peace in the region. PTI AYZ GSP GSP