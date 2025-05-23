Two low intensity earthquakes hit western Nepal, tremors felt in neighbouring Uttarakhand

Kathmandu: Two low intensity earthquakes hit western Nepal on Friday morning, with no reports of any damage so far, an official said.

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake with epicentre at Khalanga in Baitadi district hit at 1.48 am (local time), according to the Earthquake Monitoring Centre.

The earthquake was followed by an aftershock of 3.7 magnitude around 2.00 am (local time).

Local residents panicked and ran out of their homes after the two consecutive tremors, the official said.

Tremors were also felt in neighbouring Darchula, Bajhang, and Dadeldhura districts, the official said.