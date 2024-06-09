Two members from Pak's Ahmadi community shot dead in cases of hate crime: Police

Lahore, Jun 8 (PTI) Two members of Pakistan's minority Ahmadi community were on Saturday shot dead allegedly by the radical Islamist group members in the country's Punjab province, police said.

The two deceased -- Ghulam Sarwar, 62, and Rahat Ahmad Bajwa, 30, -- were shot at by two persons in separate attacks in Mandi Bahauddin district of Punjab, some 250 kms from Lahore.

The police said Ghulam Sarwar was on his way back home after offering Zuhr (afternoon) prayers at an Ahmadiyya place of worship when an unidentified man opened fire on him, killing him on the spot.

In the other incident, Rahat Bajwa was returning to his house from a catering centre he owned when a 17-year-old seminary student opened fire on him, killing him on the spot.

Police managed to arrest the teenager killer who has been identified as Syed Ali Raza.

Police said Raza confessed to his crime saying that he killed Bajwa for his faith.

The killer was a student of a seminary belonging to the TLP.