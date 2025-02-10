Two men, Including police constable, kidnapped, killed in Pakistan

Peshawar, Feb 10 (PTI) Unknown gunmen kidnapped and then shot dead two people, including a police constable, in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a police official said on Monday.

District Police Officer Ziauddin said the constable and the other victim were abducted and later killed on Sunday in the Gurbaz Baka Khel area of Bannu district.

They were abducted from the Baka Khel Mandi area, the official said.

The officer however said personal enmity was the reason behind the brutal killings.

The kidnappers filmed and later uploaded on the internet the brutal shooting of the two abductees.

He said the police have started investigation and probing the incident from different angles.