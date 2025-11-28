Two militants killed in attack on police station in Pak’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar, Nov 28 (PTI) Two militants were killed while attempting to infiltrate a police station in an overnight attack in Pakistan’s restive northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials said.

According to police officials, terrorists launched an attack from multiple directions on Ahmedzai police station in Bannu district late on Thursday.

The on-duty personnel responded swiftly, foiling the attack and preventing the assailants from breaching the compound.

The exchange of fire resulted in the killing of two militants, while five policemen sustained minor injuries.

Following the attack, additional contingents from Domel and Town police stations, along with security forces, quickly reached the site and cordoned off the area.

A joint operation was launched, during which heavy retaliatory fire forced the attackers to retreat.

Separately, unidentified militants blew up a government girls' primary school located in the Kari Umar Khan village of Tank district on Friday.

Following the explosion, a heavy contingent of police and security forces reached the site and cordoned off the area.

No group has claimed responsibility for the school bombing as yet. However, splinter groups of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) active in Tank district are against girls' education and usually target their schools.

Over 450 schools in the province have been destroyed in such attacks over the last decade, forcing students to either quit education or attend classes next to ruined buildings or the rubble, as per the data collected by local NGOs last month. PTI AYZ SKS GSP GSP GSP