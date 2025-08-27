Two militants killed in clashes with local tribesmen in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar, Aug 27 (PTI) Two militants were killed in clashes between local tribesmen and members of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in northwest Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said on Wednesday.

The gunfight erupted on Tuesday in Naurang tehsil in Lakki Marwat district when militants allegedly abducted four youths from the Takkhti Khel Marwat tribe. In retaliation, the tribesmen mounted an armed attack on the abductors, triggering a fierce exchange of fire.

Retaliatory fire from the militants left one tribesman injured and the abducted men were later freed, sources said.

In a separate development, tribes in Bannu announced that families and facilitators of terrorists would be expelled to restore peace and security. They warned that if authorities failed to act, they would take the step themselves.

Local communities have increasingly taken a stand against militants in Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Swat and the Upper and Lower Dir districts amid growing security concerns in the province.