Two militants killed in NW Pakistan; two terrorists killed in Balochistan province

Peshawar/Karachi, Oct 19 (PTI) Local tribesmen shot dead two militants after a fierce gunbattle in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday while security forces killed two terrorists during intelligence-based operations in the restive Balochistan province.

The local tribesmen gunned down two militants after a fierce gunbattle ensued after the tribesmen frustrated attempt of the militants to abduct four young men in northwest Pakistan, local police said.

The Takhtikhel tribe of Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province killed the militants in shootout when the armed men tried to kidnap four young men of the tribe from the area.

Meanwhile, in another incident in Pishin and Zhob districts in the restive Balochistan province, Pakistan security forces killed two terrorists and arrested five during the intelligence-based operations.

The military’s media wing said on Saturday that in two operations conducted this week, five terrorists were arrested with explosives, ammunition and suicide vests in Pishin.

A media wing official said the arrested terrorists are wanted for their involvement in multiple attacks and assaults on security forces and civilians in Balochistan.

There has been a spike in terror attacks in Balochistan in recent months with militants belonging to banned separatist groups carrying out a spate of attacks.

As recently as October 11, armed men stormed a cluster of private coal mines in the Duki area and killed 21 miners and injured six others. PTI AYZ/CORR NPK NPK