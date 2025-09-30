Two ministers from Pakistan’s KPK cabinet resign

Peshawar, Sep 30 (PTI) Two ministers of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province cabinet resigned on Tuesday amid widening rifts within the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial leadership.

Aqibullah Khan, brother of former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, and Faisal Tarakai, brother of former provincial minister Shahram Tarakai, submitted their resignations to Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, according to party members.

CM Gandapur had long expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of the two ministers and had earlier contemplated their removal, they said.

He also raised complaints against them during a meeting with PTI’s founding chairman Imran Khan on Monday.

Following the meeting, Khan authorized Gandapur to make decisions regarding the cabinet’s composition, which paved the way for the ministers’ exit.

Both outgoing ministers hail from Swabi district. PTI leader Asad Qaiser later confirmed their resignations in a post on the social media platform X.

Interestingly, the resignation letters did not cite any reason for stepping down. The ministers, however, pledged continued loyalty to Imran Khan and vowed to serve PTI as workers of the party. PTI AYZ RD RD