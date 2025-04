Kathmandu, Apr 7 (PTI) Two Nepalese climbers went missing in an avalanche that occurred near the camp II of the Annapurna peak on Monday morning.

They have been identified as Rima Sherpa and Nima Tashi Sherpa from Solukhumbu district, according to Seven Summit Trekking Agency’s manager Thaneshwor Guragain.

Search was started as soon as the avalanche occurred. A helicopter from Kathmandu has been sent to assist in the search and rescue operation.