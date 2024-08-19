Two Pak policemen killed in attack by militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar, Aug 18 (PTI) Two policemen, including an SHO, were killed after militants attacked a police station in northwest Pakistan, police said.

The militants attacked the Bargai police station in the militancy affected southern Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province with heavy weaponry on Sunday.

In the attack, one personnel died on the spot and the injured Station House Officer (SHO) succumbed to injuries in the hospital. The SHO had sustained multiple bullet wounds during the exchange of fire.

The militants had taken refuge in a house close to police station before the attack.

Separately, at least two Frontier Constabulary security personnel were killed and three others injured on Sunday when militants attacked their vehicles in Pakistan’s restive northwest, police said.

The militants ambushed the security forces convoy in the Maddi area of Dera Ismail Khan district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, they said.

Two security personnel were killed and three others injured in the attack, police said. PTI CORR GSP