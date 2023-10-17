Pakistan: Two soldiers, two terrorists killed in military encounters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar: Two Pakistani soldiers and two terrorists were killed in two fierce encounters between troops and militants in the country's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, the army said.

The encounters took place on Monday in the North and South Waziristan districts bordering Afghanistan, during which two soldiers were also killed, the army's media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The first encounter took place in the Asman Munza locality in the South Waziristan district, where the troops engaged the terrorists, killing one of them and injuring another.

However, the statement said a soldier was also killed during the intense exchange of fire.

In another intense fire exchange between the troops and terrorists in the Miran Shah locality of North Waziristan district, a soldier and a terrorist were killed.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

However, banned militant group Pakistan Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) is responsible for carrying out most of the terror attacks in the region.

The TTP is fighting to impose the rule of Sharia across Pakistan.