Two Pakistan Taliban terrorists captured

Peshawar, Jun 11 (PTI) Two terrorists, including a key commander of the TTP, were captured during an intense exchange of fire in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwest Pakistan, local police confirmed on Wednesday.

Following an intense overnight exchange of fire between members of a local peace committee and affiliates of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), commonly known as Pakistani Taliban, after clash broke out in the Koh-e-Maidan area of Takht-e-Nasrati tehsil of Karak district of the province, the militants were forced to retreat.

“As the members of the peace committee challenged the terrorists for the release of hostages in their captivity, it led to a lethal exchange of fire. Two militants, including a key local commander, Faizullah, were captured,” police said.

During the operation, two hostages were safely rescued, police added.

Separately, a soldier of the Frontier Corps was shot dead by armed men affiliated with the Pakistani Taliban in Wanda Painda Khan, Lakki Marwat district of the province, police said.