Two Palestinian students injured in knife attack in Pak's Punjab after objecting to harassment of female classmates

Lahore, Oct 16 (PTI) Two Palestinian students of a medical college in Pakistan's Punjab province were injured in a knife attack after they objected to local goons harassing their foreign female classmates, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

The incident occurred on Sunday in Gujranwala city, some 80 km from Lahore.

According to the police, the victims -- Abdul Karim and Khaldoon Alsheikh -- of the Gujranwala Medical College exchanged harsh words with a group of local goons who were teasing their female classmates.

"On Sunday, some seven people attacked Abdul and Khaldoon with knives when they were coming out of their apartment. The attackers were those who were snubbed by the victims for harassing the foreign female students," police said.

Advertisment

The injured Palestinian students were shifted to a hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable.

A case has been registered against the suspects under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code. However, no arrests have been made.

Police, however, dismissed the possibility of the attack on the Palestinian students being connected with the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. PTI MZ GRS AKJ GRS GRS