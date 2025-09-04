Two places of worship of minority Ahmadis demolished in Pakistan's Punjab

Lahore, Sep 4 (PTI) Police in Punjab province of Pakistan have demolished two places of worship belonging to minority Ahmadi community reportedly on the pressure of a radical Islamist party, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

The incident took place in Sangla Hill, some 130 kms from Lahore on Wednesday.

A Punjab police spokesperson said the two structures of Ahmadi worship place were demolished in light of the recommendations of district intelligence committee.

“The committee had proposed action following reports of the expected law and order situation in the area,” he said.

The TLP had earlier issued an ultimatum to the local administration and police demanding the demolition of the Ahmadi worship places otherwise it would do it on its own.

Jamaat-i-Ahmadiyya Pakistan (JAP) spokesperson Amir Mahmood condemned the desecration of the Ahmadi worship places and said the Constitution of Pakistan provides security to the worship places of the community.

“The Punjab police and the local administration were under pressure by a religious group to demolish minarets and arches at Ahmadi worship places,” he said and added the police had approached the Ahmadis and urged them to voluntarily demolish the structures.

“The community’s people refused, declaring it an unlawful act and against the spirit of the Supreme Court order. The Ahmadi community had also told them that it would neither demolish the structures itself nor allow anyone else to do so.

“If the administration intended to proceed, they should provide a written legal order from a court of law,” he said.

The JAP spokesperson said the district administration and police ignored the concerns and demolished the two worship places.

Although Ahmadis consider themselves Muslims, Pakistan’s Parliament in 1974 declared the community as non-Muslims.

A decade later, they were not just banned from calling themselves Muslims but were also barred from practising aspects of Islam.

These include constructing or displaying any symbol that identifies them as Muslims such as building minarets or domes on mosques, or publicly writing verses from the Quran.

However, there also is a Lahore High Court ruling that states the places of worship built prior to a particular ordinance issued in 1984 are legal and hence should not be altered or razed down.