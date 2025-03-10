Two police officers killed by unknown gunmen in Pakistan's NW

Peshawar, Mar 10 (PTI) Unknown gunmen shot dead two police officers in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday, officials said.

The incident took place in Tanda Dam, Kohat district, 65 km southwest of Peshawar.

The Counter Terrorism Department's Sub-Inspector was travelling with a constable when unidentified gunmen targeted them in Tanda Dam area and both of them died on the spot.

Their bodies have been shifted to a nearby hospital for postmortem, police said.

Police team rushed to the site and cordoned off the entire area. Massive search operation is underway to arrest the perpetrators of the murder.

However, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The terrorists usually target the officials associated with the Intelligence agencies and departments dealing with terrorists arrested in the operations. PTI AYZ AMS