Two policemen and a passerby killed in attack in Pakistan's KPK

Peshawar, Jul 31 (PTI) At least three people, including two on-duty policemen, were killed when unknown gunmen opened fire at them in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, police said.

The gunmen opened fire at the policemen in the border town of Landi Kotal in the restive tribal Khyber district bordering Afghanistan, leading to the death of two police officials and a passerby.

The suspects managed to flee from the scene, the police said.

The police contingents sealed the entire area and launched a combing operation to arrest the culprits.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur expressed grief over the killings and lauded sacrifices made by the police force in combating terrorism and ensuring peace and security of law-abiding citizens in the province.