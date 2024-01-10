Two policemen killed after terrorists attack polio vaccination team in Pak: Police

Peshawar, Jan 10 (PTI) At least two policemen were killed and another two injured after they were attacked by terrorists while escorting a polio vaccination team in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, a senior police officer said.

The incident happened in the province's Bannu district when two terrorists riding a bike ambushed the vehicles carrying the polio vaccination team and the security officials.

"Two terrorists attacked a polio team and security officials escorting them in the Bannu district of KPK province. The terrorists shot dead two policemen and left another two injured," said the police officer.

The attackers while fleeing took refuge in a house by taking the occupants hostage in Tori Kala village of the district.

"They were chased by the police. One of the attackers was assassinated in a long shootout while one was injured and was arrested," said the police officer.

Attack on polio vaccination teams in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province is common.

On January 8, a bomb explosion targeting policemen going to provide security for polio vaccination workers killed at least six of them and injured 22 others in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. PTI AYZ RUP RUP