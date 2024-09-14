Two policemen killed in bomb blast in restive Balochistan in Pakistan

Karachi, Sep 14 (PTI) Two on-duty policemen were killed and another injured on Saturday when a bomb blast targeted their vehicle in the restive Balochistan provice, which is being sucked into a vortex of militancy by separatist groups and terror outfits.

The blast that took place at Kuchlak town near Quetta in the Balochistan province comes on the heels of a bloody August when in a span of two days, more then 50 terrorists, civilians and security officials were killed in that province.

A senior police official said that the two policemen killed on Saturday were on duty in a police vehicle when a roadside bomb was detonated by a remote control.

The explosives were planted at the site of the incident beforehand and they exploded as soon as the police vehicle arrived, he said adding, the driver of the vehicle has been moved to a trauma centre in Quetta in critical condition.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that the Balochistan police along with security forces had made eternal sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

The Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), an Islamabad-based think-tank said terror attacks had increased in August with a total of 59 carried out countrywide compared to 38 in July.

The banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) — a separatist outfit —has claimed responsibility for most of the attacks carried out in Balochistan in recent times, including the one on August 25, across the province, targeting security personnel as well as civilians. PTI CORR NPK NPK