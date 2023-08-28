Two policemen killed, three injured in Pak attack: Official

Peshawar, Aug 28 (PTI) At least two policemen were killed and three others were injured when some unknown terrorists attacked a police mobile van in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday, police said.

Advertisment

The incident happened in KPK's Lakki Marwat district when the police van was ambushed by the attackers.

"Some unknown terrorists attacked a police mobile van killing two policemen and injuring three others in northwest Pakistan on Monday. The attackers burst volley of fires on the police vehicle," police said.

Following the incident, heavy contingents of police rushed to the site and cordoned off the area.

The police have launched a massive combing operation to nab the fleeing attackers and their facilitators.

The southern districts of KPK are under severe attacks on law enforcers by the militants. PTI AYZ RUP RUP