Two policemen shot dead in northwestern Pakistan

Peshawar Mar 12 (PTI) Unidentified armed gunmen shot dead two policemen on duty in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Michni police station in Peshawar District.

Chief Minister KPK Ali Amin Gandapur has condemned the killings of the policemen by the militants and sought reports from the police chief.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province is a former stronghold of the militant Pakistani Taliban group, also known as the TTP.

However, no one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The target killings of security personnel in general and police in particular have become a daily routine in the province. The upsurge in target killings of policemen is an indication of the regrouping of the militants in restive parts of the province, particularly the southern belt. PTI AYZ AMS