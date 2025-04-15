Two polio vaccinators abducted by unknown gunmen in Pakistan

Peshawar, Apr 15 (PTI) Unknown gunmen on Monday abducted two polio vaccinators at gunpoint in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

Polio workers Muhammad Asif and Raz Muhammad were offloaded from a passenger bus en route to Dera Ismail Khan from Kulachi by armed men.

Police said, five armed men intercepted the bus in the jurisdiction of Kulachi police station and off-loaded the polio workers. They took them away to an undisclosed location.

Muhammad Asif is in charge of Polio Village Muddi Muhammad and Raz Muhammad Polio of Kulachi District Dera Ismail Khan.

No group claimed responsibility for the abduction till the filing of this report.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries in the world where polio remains endemic, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). PTI CORR AMS