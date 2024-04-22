Two racers arrested for deadly motor race mishap in Sri Lanka

Colombo, Apr 22 (PTI) Sri Lankan Police on Monday arrested two racing drivers who were involved in a deadly mishap caused during a motor car racing event in the island nation that killed at least seven people, including a child, and injured 23 others.

The crash took place on Sunday at a popular racing event, 'Foxhill Super Cross' organised by the Sri Lanka Army at the central resort of Diyathalawa in the Uva province as part of the traditional New Year festivities.

The accident occurred when a competing car in the racing event veered off the track and toppled, according to eyewitnesses.

Another car, blinded by the smoke of dust from the toppling of the vehicle ahead, crashed into spectators, killing seven people, including an 8-year-old boy and injuring 23 others.

The two racing drivers were arrested at the hospital where they were receiving treatment for injuries.

Army Commander Vikum Liyanage visited the hospital where the injured were receiving treatment.

The Army said the gathering had failed to heed their warnings, advising the spectators to stay well clear of the security barricades along the track.

The Foxhill Super Cross track is built and maintained by the Sri Lanka military academy, Diyathalawa.

The racing event was revived after a 5-year hiatus.